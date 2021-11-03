 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Stewart says that her wedding with Dylan Meyer ‘will not be rushed’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 03, 2021

Kristen Stewart says that her wedding with Dylan Meyer ‘will not be rushed’
Kristen Stewart says that her wedding with Dylan Meyer ‘will not be rushed’

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer left their fans excited after a surprise announcement of their engagement during The Howard Stern Show.

The Charlie's Angels star shared that couple, after dating for two years, is set to tie the knot but it will not be rushed. 

Sharing the big news, Stewart revealed that the wedding will not be rushed.

"I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing,” said the star as per E! News.

Opening about her ‘chill’ wedding plans, the Twilight alum said, "The food is the biggest deal. I don’t care about flowers and (expletive) like that. The food needs to be on point."

The BAFTA Award winner, illustrating what her big day’s attire would be like, said “I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot."

Skipping on the extravaganza event, the pair is looking forward to have ‘homey wedding’.

"I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling," Kristen confessed.

She continued, "I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Sussex sale strategy: ‘Less is more’
Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian gives update on her and daughter True as they battle COVID-19
Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Chris Pratt gushes over wife Katherine Schwarzenegger in emotional note

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships

Britney Spears slams mom Lynne for giving dad Jamie the ‘idea’ conservatorships
Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report

Prince Andrew’s criticism of accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘backfiring’: report
Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?

Katie Price, Carl Woods set to tie the knot next month?
Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88

Syrian singer known for marathon performances dies at 88
Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'

Kim Kardashian's family poses for Halloween while mom calls them 'serial killers'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s christening move sparks ‘monarchy’s end’
Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet

Thomas Markle Jr. ‘ready to apologize’ in desperate plea to meet Archie, Lilibet
Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate

Cardi B ‘proud of herself’ after adding luxurious New York house to her estate
Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Jamie Spears ‘immediately terminates’ role from of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Latest

view all