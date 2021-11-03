Kristen Stewart says that her wedding with Dylan Meyer ‘will not be rushed’

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Dylan Meyer left their fans excited after a surprise announcement of their engagement during The Howard Stern Show.

The Charlie's Angels star shared that couple, after dating for two years, is set to tie the knot but it will not be rushed.

Sharing the big news, Stewart revealed that the wedding will not be rushed.

"I don’t want to have COVID even be a thing,” said the star as per E! News.

Opening about her ‘chill’ wedding plans, the Twilight alum said, "The food is the biggest deal. I don’t care about flowers and (expletive) like that. The food needs to be on point."

The BAFTA Award winner, illustrating what her big day’s attire would be like, said “I want to wear the best pair of Levi's ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot."

Skipping on the extravaganza event, the pair is looking forward to have ‘homey wedding’.

"I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling," Kristen confessed.

She continued, "I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt."