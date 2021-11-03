 
Fahad Mirza shares 'sad' confessions of a plastic surgeon: 'People want to be fair'

Pakistani actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza is spilling the beans on 'sad' realities of the Pakistani society.

Speaking with Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, Fahad and wife Sarwat Gillani briefly touched upon the most demanded cosmetic procedures in the country.

In his career as a cosmetic surgeon, Fahad revealed that he often comes across clients who want to lighten their skin.

"If I tell you from a socio-economic point of view, then unfortunately the lower class stratum requires whitening. They want to be fair," said Fahad.

He continued, "A very sad observation is that these girls have reached their marital age and have been rejected over their complexion because their mother-in-law demands for a fairer bride for their son."

"It is very disturbing," he concluded.

Speaking of his clients from showbiz, Fahad touched on the popularity of lip fillers and nose jobs.




