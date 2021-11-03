Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have made their relationship public on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown came forth surprising her fans by going Instagram official with boyfriend Jake Bonjiovi.

The Stranger Things star uploaded a photo of herself and Jon Bon Jovi's 19-year-old son aboard the London Eye on Tuesday.

In the intimate picture, Jake could be seen wrapping her arms around his neck as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

The couple was wearing casual outfits as Millie looked comfortable in a brown and white striped shirt and denim jeans, while Jake was dressed casually in a patterned hoodie and black textured trousers.

Brown is currently filming the sequel to her Netflix film Enola Holmes in London. Millie and Jake can be seen drinking tea outside at a café in a November 1 photo shared by them.

They shared a few photos, the first of which was on June 3, the second on October 20, and the most current of which was recently shared with his 285,000 followers.

Jake referred to Millie as his 'BFF' in the caption of the June 3 photo.