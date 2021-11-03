 
Wednesday Nov 03 2021
Lady Gaga 'lived as' 'House of Gucci' character Patrizia Reggiani for a year

American singer Lady Gaga went all method for her character as Patrizia Reggiani for House of Gucci.

The 25-year-old Oscar winner told New York Post that she maintained on playing Reggiani even when the cameras were off.

"It is three years since I started working on it," Gaga said. "And I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off-camera, I never broke. I stayed with her," confessed Gaga.

Sharing anecdote from the sets of the film, Gaga shared how co-star Salma Hayek used to make fun of her method acting.

"We were in between takes and Salma was like, ‘Oh, this f–ing method actor is over here. You know, she’s not talking to me right now.’ Because I was doing sense memory work next to her, and she was making fun of me while I was sitting there doing it.”

She continued, "And I didn’t even laugh. When the scene was over, I flipped at her and I said, ‘You’re ridiculous!’ and I started laughing and I kissed her. It was a wonderful set, but I’m very serious when I work,” Gaga."

House of Gucci will release on November 24, 2021.

