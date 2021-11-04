 
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner gets engaged to John Miller?

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Jennifer Garner has set tongues wagging as she showed off a stunning piece of gold ring in a new video.

The actress appeared along with Judi Greer to discuss sobriety, but fans noticed she was wearing a delicate gold ring with what appeared to be a pearl embellishment on her ring finger.

There are rumours and speculations that the charming actress got engaged to her beau John Miller after Afflek's ex-wife appeared with a piece of jewelry. 

The mom-of three has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018 and they reportedly rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 after splitting in October 2020.

Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck and opened up on the pressures of dating in the limelight on the Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan podcast, admitting that there was often pressure to get engaged quickly.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Europe and were pictured on Jennifer’s 52nd birthday on a luxury yacht. 

