Will Smith makes shocking revelation about his intention to kill father

Actor Will Smith has claimed he once thought about killing his dad to take avenge for abuse she witnessed.

The 53-year-old star has revealed in his new memoirs that at one point he had the thoughts as he wanted to "avenge" his mother.



The Hollywood star opened up about his childhood memories of his dad William Carroll Smith Sr, saying one incident that grew up in Philadelphia scarred him for life.



The Bad Boys actor, in an excerpt, wrote: "My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited every studio."

Will Smith revealed he vividly remembers his dad hitting his mum: "When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am."

The actor said that in every acceptance speech he has since completed, he tries to include a subtle string of apologies to his mum for failing to stand up to his dad and for "being a coward".

Will Smith's father and his mum Caroline Bright eventually split when their he was a teenager and the pair divorced in 2000.