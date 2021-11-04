Zayn Malik’s marijuana use turned him into an ‘aggressive’ and ‘paranoid’ person

British singer Zayn Malik’s fall from grace has been directly linked to his marijuana use.

According an insider who spoke to The Post, the former One Direction bandmate has become “aggressive” and “paranoid” due to his weed cosumption.

“Zayn feels like life is out to get him. He genuinely finds it hard to deal with the level of fame he had, and that comes out as if he’s ungrateful and arrogant,” a music exec who has worked with him revealed.

“If he was a bit more open about talking about his issues, I think that people would warm to him,” they shared.

Another insider who worked with One Direction, revealed: “Zayn wasn’t happy in the band, it wasn’t for him. He didn’t like the whole constantly touring thing and being given a schedule.”

“He was just so difficult that he wouldn’t turn up for stuff, like photo shoots or even gigs. He would block himself in the house, smoking loads of weed, and it made him really unreliable,” they added.