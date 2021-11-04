 
Drew Barrymore weighs in on co-parenting experience with ex Will Kopelman’s new wife

Drew Barrymore recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on how co-parenting has been like for her with ex-husband Will Kopelman and his new wife Alexandra Michler.

The admission was made while the host spoke to guest Ross Matthews, for her new segment titled Drew’s News.

The conversation arose while the duo discussed the topic of co-parenting in reference to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled flame.

At the time Ross asked Barrymore if she’s ever found herself in a similar situation and she admitted, “I did it!”

“I went trick-or-treating on Sunday with Will and his beautiful wife Allie, my daughters' wonderful stepmother. I think, honestly, this is so ideal. It is the dream. And I love seeing this, I really do. It's very positive.”

The host went on to admit that she and her ex are very committed co-parents especially since, “You're never not together if you have children. All the 'modern family,' and the exes aside, you're just parents. That's what makes sense to me.”

While she told to Ross she isn’t perfect, “I say this just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions. High road, baby, less traffic.”


