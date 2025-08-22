Al Jardine takes a dig at Mike Love post Brian Wilson death

Al Jardine calls out Mike Love's tribute to late Brian Wilson

Al Jardine just criticized Mike Love’s speech that he gave at Brian Wilson’s funeral.

The Beach Boys singer was laid to rest earlier this month, with the group's biographer David Leaf and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine delivering the formal eulogies.

Al and Mike each had their own time to give a tribute to their close pal and music partner, however, the former wasn’t impressed by what the latter had to say.

Al told Rolling Stone magazine: "Mike wanted everybody to know that he wrote every single word of Good Vibrations.”

"I didn’t feel the compassion, let’s put it that way. Mike’s got some serious megalomania problems...” the California Girls hitmaker mentioned.

He continued, "I was focusing on Brian, and Mike was more focused on Mike. I think that is what it boiled down to."

Additionally, the 82-year-old had also joked about Mike’s speech in his own address as well, saying, "Mike, I’ve written some songs with Brian myself. We wrote one called Surfin’ Down the Swanee River. It just wasn’t as big as Good Vibrations.”

But a spokesperson for Mike has mentioned that Al’s take on the entire situation is “not true,” clarifying: "Mike’s focus has always been on uplifting audiences around the world through the music he helped create with his bandmates and cousin Brian.”

"His commitment has been to preserve and share this great American songbook while providing resources to fellow Beach Boys shareholders, including Al Jardine,” the statement further mentioned.

"In addition, Mike and The Beach Boys have dedicated significant time and support to nonprofit organizations using their platform to give back to communities in need,” the spokesperson for Mike Love, concluded.