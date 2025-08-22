Ariana Madix embarks on major new 'rescue' project: Report

Ariana Madix is teaming up with the ASPCA to shine a national spotlight on rescue pets.

On August 22, the organization announced that the Love Island USA host has joined its Rescue Effect campaign, an initiative aimed at encouraging pet adoption from local shelters and rescues.

According to People, Madix, who is herself a longtime rescue pet parent, will help raise awareness by promoting the campaign across her social media platforms through October.

Madix said in a statement, “When you visit a shelter, you’ll see so many wonderful animals just waiting for a second chance. Choosing to adopt even one pet creates a ripple — not just for that animal, but for others who now have a better chance at finding a home, too.”

Moreover, the effort comes at a crucial moment. According to the ASPCA, nearly 6 million cats and dogs entered shelters in 2024, with many, especially dogs, staying in care longer than before.

The overflow has put mounting strain on shelters already struggling with limited space and resources.

Additionally, Madix hopes her involvement will inspire more people to foster or adopt, stressing how much joy pets can bring to a household.

She currently shares her home with two adopted companions, 18-year-old cat Kitty and 6-year-old pit bull mix Mya Moon.

Moreover, Madix explained, “Pet adoption and rescue have been important to me since I was a little kid. I want people to know there are amazing animals in shelters who match all the things they say they’re looking for — whether it be breed, size, or age. These animals do exist in shelters — just go look.”

More than 550 shelters nationwide are participating in the Rescue Effect, supported by $2 million in ASPCA grants to help cover adoption fees and operational costs.