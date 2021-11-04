 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Dwayne Johnson announces Day 3 festivities for #12DaysOfRedNotice

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Dwayne Johnson takes to social media with plans for Day 3 of #12DaysOfRedNotice.

For the big three, Dwanta Claus promised US fans a free theatre-wide screening of Red Notice.

In the Instagram video, The Rock claimed, "Alright guys this is it here we go, day 3 of #12DaysOfRedNotice brought to you by yours truly Dwanta Claus."

We’re giving 50 of you across the country, your own gigantic watch party. We’re gonna rent out a theatre, just for you. You could fill it up with your family, your friends, your loved ones.”

He concluded by adding, “All the free candy, the free soda, popcorn you want.”


