Thursday Nov 04 2021
Armourers addresses final findings for Halyna Hutchins’ death: report

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Head armourers from within Hollywood’s movie industry have finally spoken out about the ‘outrageously’ poor choice and ‘preventable’ death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The collection of armourers and weapons masters sent a lengthy statement to Fox News regarding the loss of life that occurred on the set of Rust.

Their letter read, "Foremost, we offer our condolences to the family and friends of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who tragically and needlessly lost her life on-set in New Mexico on October 21.”

"Industry records establish that there have been a total of three (3) firearm deaths on film sets since 1984."

“Of those three, two took place outside of California and with non-union or inexperienced crews. The last firearms death that took place on a studio/union film was Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984. From 1993 (the Brandon Lee tragedy) to 2021 there were no firearms fatalities on any set in the United States or Canada. You will not find a related high-risk industry with a better safety record."

They also went on to say, “this exceptional overall safety record" has been upheld for years by the skilled armourers.

"Our job is specifically intended to keep all actors and crew safe while providing the utmost realism and quality in film production."

"These goals can and do work together under the skilled supervision of on-set armourers and weapons masters… Those of us who have taken on this responsibility make it a point of professional pride and honour to strictly follow established, tested and proven safety procedures."

The letter’s concluding statements read, "These safety procedures were developed over time by skilled and experienced professionals, many of whom hold licenses and permits unique to the industry," it shared. "These procedures should never be diminished or marginalized in the name of cost-cutting or budget limitations."

