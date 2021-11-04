 
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Machine Gun Kelly planning to propose to Megan Fox?

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

A source close to the ‘twin-flames’ told the outlet that Kelly is ready to put a ring on it soon

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s whirlwind romance is reportedly headed for life-long commitment soon, reported Entertainment Tonight.

A source close to the ‘twin-flames’ told the outlet that Kelly (real name Colson Baker) is ready to put a ring on it soon.

“He (Kelly) has been telling friends that he is planning to propose to Fox. They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take this next step in their relationship,” said the source.

This is not the first time that Kelly’s allegedly impending proposal has been hinted at on the internet. 

Earlier in June, another source was quoted by Entertainment Tonight as saying: “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling. As far as engagement goes, it is likely that this will happen sooner than later and it has been a topic of conversation without question.”

Fox and Kelly were first linked together in 2020 after meeting on set of indie film Midnight in The Switchgrass, and Fox was legally divorced from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, in Oct. 2021 after filing for divorce in Nov. 2020. 

