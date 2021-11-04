 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 04 2021
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton avoid using helicopter amid criticism as they return home

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

The British royal family has been accused of creating much bigger carbon footprint than the average person. 

Their regular use of helicopters and private jets on official trips attracted criticism as world leaders gathered in Glasgow for a UN climate summit.  

According to reports, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton travelled to Glasgow for COP26 summit by train. The Duke of Cambridge returned by train while the Duchess flew home on a scheduled airline service on Monday night,  royal expert Richard Palmer said.

Taking to Twitter, Palmer wrote, "While controversy rages over the Prime Minister’s travel, members of the Royal Family have been reining in their use of gas-guzzling charter jets."

He added, "Prince Charles’s decision to insist on flying - wherever possible - on planes powered by sustainable aviation fuel made from waste products is the most radical. The problem is the fuel is in its infancy and not everywhere has plentiful stocks."

The journalist said Charles is putting pressure on the government to ensure sustainable fuel is available if ministers want him to travel someone on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth.


