Thursday Nov 04 2021
Katrina Kaif is a sight for sore eyes as she posts picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Katrina Kaif is a sight for sore eyes as she posts picture with mother Suzanne Turquotte

Katrina Kaif on Thursday shared a picture with her mother Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif on Instagram to wish her fans on Diwali.

More than half a million people reacted to her picture within an hour. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif 's new film Sooryavanshi is all set to hit cinemas on Friday.

The Rohit Shetty directorial film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Moreover, Katrina is reportedly preparing to tie the knot with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during the next couple of months.

