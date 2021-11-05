 
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to team up for 'Wicked' musical

American pop singer Ariana Grande and actress Cynthia Erivo will feature in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning musical.

The 28-year-old singer and 34-year-old actress will play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in a project 'Wicked' helmed by “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu.

Though Chu has been working on the project since February, the actors for the film’s two main roles were not ascertained. However, a lot of rumours have swirled for months.

The two celebrities declared they are on board with the project in their respective Instagram feed on Thursday evening.

“Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Ariana Grande said in his social media post as a message to Erivo. In his social media post, Ariana Grande used a pink and green floral arrangement - the signature colors of Glinda and Elphaba.

Both the celebrities have multiple laurels under their belts as Grammy-winning pop star is all set to get her start on Broadway in the musical “13” and acting in shows like “Victorious” and Adam McKay’s upcoming film “Don’t Look Up.”

While Erivo has received a Tony, Grammy and daytime Emmy award for her role as Celie in the 2015-2017 revival of “The Color Purple.”

