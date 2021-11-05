Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

The actor was bestowed with the title for five years

Dwayne Johnson is clinging to the title of 'sexiest man alive,' after Chris Evans took home the title for this year.



The actor was bestowed with the honour five years ago. Reacting to the same, he recently said, "I am and will forever be sexiest man alive."

In an interview with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix film Red Notice, Johnson spoke about his appearance on the famous annual cover. "Listen, my sexiest man alive title is in perpetuity. It's for life. Right?" he questioned the outlet. "I don't give it up," he added.

The Fast and Furious star said he will always consider himself to be the sexiest guy ever. "That means whoever you put on the cover, it doesn't matter because I'm always going to be the sexiest man alive," he added.

The former WWE star told PEOPLE that his fans still regard him sexy for his "sense of humour," adding, "and I think probably just not trying to be sexy and just being cool and confident in your movies. I think with a lot of my fans, I've gotten to a very, very cool place where there's a direct line between the man they know off-screen and the man they see on-screen."