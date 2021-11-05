Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann have welcomed their first child

Scott Speedman is the proud dad of a baby girl!



The 46-year-old actor and his girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann are ecstatic to have welcomed their first child, daughter Pfeiffer Lucia, into the world last week on Tuesday, October 26.

On Thursday, Speedman announced the birth of his daughter on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous snapshot of the sleeping newborn girl.

"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe," the happy dad captioned the photo.

Hofmann, a mother of one, also shared several photos of their newborn.

"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb," she captioned.

On their posts, the happy parents also received congratulations from their co-stars. "Congrats buddy," said dad's Animal Kingdom costar Jake Weary. "Wow, this is stunning! Best wishes, my friend "Shawn Hatosy, their co-star, agreed. Len Wiseman, the director of Underworld, said, "Awe.. I mean.. come on."

Speedman previously spoke to PEOPLE about his feelings for becoming a father. He remarked last month, "I'm tremendously excited." "I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great."

In 2017, the couple began dating. On Mother's Day in May, Hofmann announced her pregnancy on Instagram, showing off her baby bulge and writing "In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon."