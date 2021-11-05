 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 05, 2021

Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene
Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Harry Styles left his fans amazed as he made his superhero debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe for Eternals post-credits scene.

As the franchise continues with its tradition to add a post-script scene in its movies, the newly-launched installment also flaunted a good one, featuring the X factor alum.

The 27-year-old singer totally rocked his much-anticipated performance when he appeared on the screen as Eros (also known as Starfox).

The three Eternals; Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff have been showed heading to different planets in search of others of their kind.

Right at that moment, the English song-writer made his scene-stealer entrance, dressed up in a silver and gold suit with red sleeves.

Charismatic Styles has been introduced as the ‘royal prince of Titan’ in the scenes who is Thanos’ brother.

However, he’s opposite to his brother’s wickedness as Marvel’s comics illustrate the character ending up as an Avenger. 

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’

Harvey Weinstein issues apology to Salma Hayek for ‘making her sad’
Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'

Kanye West wants to get back together with Kim Kardashian: 'We not even divorced'
ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split

ABBA announces new album nearly 40 years after split
Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl

Scott Speedman and Lindsay Rae Hofmann welcome baby girl
Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice

Dwanta Claus: Dwayne Johnson makes big promises for Day 4 of #12DaysOfRedNotice
Royal family ‘washes its hands’ from Prince Andrew’s case: report

Royal family ‘washes its hands’ from Prince Andrew’s case: report
Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m

Fellow Epstein victim sues Prince Andrew’s accuser for £15m
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne requests $663K separate for attorney fees
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned bombshell Oprah chat ‘years in advance’
Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Dwayne Johnson reacts to Chris Evans being crowned 'sexiest man alive' in 2021

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’

Nick Jonas opens up about diabetic health worries: ‘It threw me a wrench’
Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with

Will Smith felt he ‘failed every woman’ he interacted with

Latest

view all