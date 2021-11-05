Harry Styles featured as Eros in ‘Eternals’ post-credits scene

Harry Styles left his fans amazed as he made his superhero debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe for Eternals post-credits scene.

As the franchise continues with its tradition to add a post-script scene in its movies, the newly-launched installment also flaunted a good one, featuring the X factor alum.

The 27-year-old singer totally rocked his much-anticipated performance when he appeared on the screen as Eros (also known as Starfox).

The three Eternals; Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff have been showed heading to different planets in search of others of their kind.

Right at that moment, the English song-writer made his scene-stealer entrance, dressed up in a silver and gold suit with red sleeves.

Charismatic Styles has been introduced as the ‘royal prince of Titan’ in the scenes who is Thanos’ brother.

However, he’s opposite to his brother’s wickedness as Marvel’s comics illustrate the character ending up as an Avenger.