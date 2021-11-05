 
entertainment
Friday Nov 05 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best TV’ series of the year award

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Friday Nov 05, 2021

‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best TV’ series of the year award
‘Kurulus: Osman’ wins ‘Best TV’ series of the year award

Turkish historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman has received the 'best TV series of the year' award at the Moon Life Awards 2021.

The award was received by Ozge Torre, who essays the role of Bala Hatun in the drama serial, on behalf of the team.

The actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos with the award and wrote in Turkish which reads: “We received our award on behalf of our team. Best TV series of the year @kurulusdizisi @kurulusosman.”

The drama serial is a sequel to Dirilis: Ertugrul.

According to media reports, Burak Özçivit, who essays titular role in Kurulus: Osman, has won the ‘Best Actor of the Year’ award for his outstanding performance.

The award ceremony was held recently in Turkey.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'genuinely affectionate' during NYC outing

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson 'genuinely affectionate' during NYC outing
Marvel 'Eternals' banned in Saudia Arabia for this reason:Report

Marvel 'Eternals' banned in Saudia Arabia for this reason:Report
Kim Kardashian fans think Kris Jenner engineers her romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian fans think Kris Jenner engineers her romance with Pete Davidson
George Clooney wants publications to not post pictures of his children

George Clooney wants publications to not post pictures of his children
Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is still 'his wife'

Kanye West insists Kim Kardashian is still 'his wife'

Paris Hilton's wedding plans take drastic turn one week before grand event

Paris Hilton's wedding plans take drastic turn one week before grand event

Bollywood stars return to big screens after more than a year

Bollywood stars return to big screens after more than a year
Travis Barker fails to impress fiancée Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker fails to impress fiancée Kourtney Kardashian
Buckingham Palace under fire over practices of non-disclosure: report

Buckingham Palace under fire over practices of non-disclosure: report
Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why

Zayn Malik was deeply disturbed by Yolanda before fight: Here's Why
Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch becomes rugged rancher for Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog'
Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

Prince Harry planning UK trip with Meghan Markle: ‘Wants nothing to do with them’

Latest

view all