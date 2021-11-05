 
Friday Nov 05 2021
Gal Gadot opens up on joining 'Snow White' remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot opens up on joining ‘Snow White’ remake as Evil Queen

Gal Gadot responded to the fans' queries about joining Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White as the Evil Queen.

The Wonder Woman star, according to new reports, is set to shine in the movie as The Evil Queen; Snow White’s stepmother who opts to have the girl killed simply so she can say she’s the most attractive woman in her kingdom. 

In conversation with Variety, Gal Gadot revealed what drew her to the project, saying: “Wow! There is so much that I cannot share with you that will actually answer this question. But the take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I’m very, very excited.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Disney has been massively successful with the live-action remakes of its beloved properties. The remakes of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast all earned over $1B at the worldwide box-office a piece.

