American veterans unwilling to receive awards from Prince Harry?

A royal expert on Thursday claimed that she has received several emails from American veterans outraged that Prince Harry is giving the awards on American Veterans Day.

Angela Levin said that the veterans said "He (Harry) is "so dishonourable" he will use the occasion as a PR exercise or for another documentary."

She said, "It's not just the UK where his popularity is plummeting. The event is in NY on The Intrepid a boat that was used in WWII and has now been turned into a museum. The wrong place they feel to "exploit" American military "honour."

Angela Levin is known for her criticism of the royal couple based in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.