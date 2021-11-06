 
Saturday Nov 06 2021
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Rodgers said he is unvaccinated after which he was suspended from playing for the Green Bay Packers

Shailene Woodley posted a cryptic message after her fiance Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL player said he is unvaccinated after which he was suspended from playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Commenting on the matter, Woodley took to Instagram to share a now-deleted quote on Friday, that read, “Calm seas may bring you peace, but storms are where you’ll find your power,” according to Page Six.

The Big Little Lies alum’s alleged social media post comes after Rodgers, revealed he “didn’t lie” about his vaccination status.

“The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers,” the quarterback said while appearing on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show on Friday while addressing his one-game suspension.

He went on to add that he is not “some sort of anti-vax, flat-Earther,” noting that he provided the NFL with “over 500 pages of research” to backup his decision of not getting the vaccine.

One of the reasons that stopped the football player from complying with the vaccination policy included an allergy to an ingredient in the shot.

