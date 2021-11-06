‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

Marvel’s latest offering 'Eternals' enjoyed a remarkable opening day response in India

Marvel’s latest offering Eternals enjoyed a remarkable opening day response in India, raking in INR 7.35 crore at the box office, reported India Today.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Eternals opening day numbers, saying, “Eternals embarks on a FLYING START despite facing two tough opponents #Sooryavanshi and #Annaatthe.”

“The #Marvel movie packs a SOLID TOTAL on Day 1, Friday, Rs 7.35 cr Nett BOC [1400 screens]. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: Rs 8.75 cr,” added Adarsh.

While the film generally received mixed reviews from critics in the region, it seems to be clicking well with Indian audiences who flocked to the cinemas on Diwali to catch the first shows.

On the other hand, the film raked in an impressive $9.5 million in Thursday previews in the United States, reported Variety.

This makes it the third best preview result in the COVID era, following behind Black Widow’s $13.2 million haul and Venom: Let The Be Carnage’s $11.6 million pull.

The star-studded film features an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and more.