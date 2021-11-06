Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Johnson insists there should be “more connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood

Hollywood A-list Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is ready to become a Bollywood star, saying that he would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film.

Johnson, who has time and again expressed fondness for India, told India Today, “I would love that (do a Bollywood film). I’ve always said that. I would love to figure out whatever the pathway is…”

The Jungle Cruise star went on to add that there should be “more connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood, “especially when so many of our releases are not just theatrical, but they are on streaming platforms as well, where there’s so much more opportunity.”

“There has to be a way to converge,” he insists.

Johnson is currently all set for the release of his latest film, Netflix’s Red Notice, which is touted to be the streaming giant’s most expensive production with a budget of almost $160 million.