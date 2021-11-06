 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Johnson insists there should be “more connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood
Johnson insists there should be “more connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood

Hollywood A-list Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is ready to become a Bollywood star, saying that he would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film.

Johnson, who has time and again expressed fondness for India, told India Today, “I would love that (do a Bollywood film). I’ve always said that. I would love to figure out whatever the pathway is…”

The Jungle Cruise star went on to add that there should be “more connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood, “especially when so many of our releases are not just theatrical, but they are on streaming platforms as well, where there’s so much more opportunity.”

“There has to be a way to converge,” he insists.

Johnson is currently all set for the release of his latest film, Netflix’s Red Notice, which is touted to be the streaming giant’s most expensive production with a budget of almost $160 million. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Latest

view all