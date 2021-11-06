The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson

India has been on Johnson's wish list ever since his fellow wrestling superstars told him it’s a must-visit.

Dwayne Johnson says that visiting India has been on his wish list ever since fellow wrestling superstars, The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin, told him that it’s a must-visit.

Talking to India Today ahead of the release of his Netflix film Red Notice, Johnson expressed disappointment at missing out on earlier chances to visit the South Asian country.

“There were a couple of tours in which we were planning to go to India during my professional wrestling days, but it fell through for whatever reason,” shared the Jumanji star.

He went on to add, “I was looking forward to that (visiting India) because my friends – The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin – would come back from India and say you must go there because we had the greatest time and the crowd was crazy.”

In the same interview, Johnson also shared that he would love to work in Bollywood and “would love to figure out whatever the pathway is” for that.