Saturday Nov 06 2021
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with her beau

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Ira Khan, Daughter of the Mr.Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, made the most of the holy event Diwali with her beau Nupur Shikari and his mother Pritam Shikare this year. The boyfriend posted several photos of the trio on Instagram on Friday.

The trio could be seen smiling in the pictures as Ira khan wore a salmon-colored saree and flaunted silver thread Jhumkaas/earings in the photos. Nupur was dressed in a traditional yellow kurta and a saffron dhoti while his mother wore a green saree.

“Dressup, smile and say cheese#diwali#vibes#smile#happy#.," Napur captioned the post.

The loving couple has been dating recently but Ira introduced her partner as her valentine only in February this year. Napur is a fitness trainer by profession and has been training her girlfriend for a while. Apart from that the couple also shared their training videos on their social media accounts.

When it comes to the work front, the star kid had always said that she enjoys being behind the camera.

