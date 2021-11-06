 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Glasgow to attend COP26 herself and travelled to Scotland commercially, said a royal correspondent.

 “Our future generations shouldn't have to inherit a broken planet because we didn't take the opportunity to fix it when we could!” said Eugenie, who has long had an interest in environmental issues.

Princess Eugenie met with activists, researchers and environmental organizations during her COP26 visit.

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, gave birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, in February.

Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. 

Eugenie, who married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.


More From Entertainment:

Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Full text of George Clooney's letter to news outlets

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend Royal Variety Performance

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

Prince Harry to throw Charles, Williams under the bus in memoir, says biographer

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson

The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin say you must go to India: Dwayne Johnson
Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Latest

view all