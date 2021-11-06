Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Scotland herself and travelled commercially: report

Princess Eugenie planned her trip to Glasgow to attend COP26 herself and travelled to Scotland commercially, said a royal correspondent.

“Our future generations shouldn't have to inherit a broken planet because we didn't take the opportunity to fix it when we could!” said Eugenie, who has long had an interest in environmental issues.

Princess Eugenie met with activists, researchers and environmental organizations during her COP26 visit.



Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, gave birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, in February.

Eugenie is the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.



Eugenie, who married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018.





