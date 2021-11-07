 
Paul McCartney regrets not telling John Lennon he loved him

British music legend Paul McCartney is expressing his regret about never having told former Beatles bandmate that he loved him.

During an onstage interview at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall for his new book, The Lyrics, McCartney said he never told Lennon that he loved him.

“You know, as 16-year-old, 17-year-old Liverpool kids, you could never say that, it just wasn’t done. So I never did. I never really just said: ‘John, love you man.’ I never got around to it,” he said.

“So now it’s just great to realise how much I love this man,” he shared.

“I just remember how great it was to work with him and how great he was. Because you are not messing around here, you are not just singing with Joe Bloggs. You are singing with John Lennon,” he went on to say.

He went on to touch upon the intense popularity of The Beatles, saying: “It was four of us against the world. We were going into all these strange situations, and we had each other to deal with these situations.”

