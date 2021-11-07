'Kendall, Kylie Jenner walked past bodies in Travis Scott's Astroworld'

An attendee of the Astroworld festival, which tragically killed eight people, has made a shocking claim of celebrity sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

According to The Sun, the attendee witnessed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars "walk past bodies after hiding in an enclosed area" after the deadly stampede erupted.

Kylie was attending the event with her sister as well as her and Travis’ daughter Stormi.

The source recalled: "Kendall and Kylie each had 6 massive bodyguards with them.

"After everything went down, Kendall and Kylie were escorted out and walked past bodies and people getting CPR."

The informant continued: "They kept their heads down and made sure no one saw their faces.

"They were doing everything so that no one would notice them and were covered up so no one could see their reaction.

"One guy got carted out in front of them. They were wearing masks and had their hoodies up.

"The area they were in was enclosed - where people had the family passes.”

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder claimed that they were unaware of the severity of the situation.