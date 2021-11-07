 
Victoria Beckham makes fun of her husband David Beckham as he runs away from fireworks

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham mesmerised fans as she poked fun at her husband David Beckham by sharing a funny video, showing him running away from the fireworks.

The 47-year-old fashionista shared an insight into family life as they enjoyed at home fireworks display. The style queen posted a video of legendary footballer as he sprinted the family firework display.

In the clip Victoria posted on Instagram Story, David can be seen totally in fear and running from the fireworks, with her sweet wife laughing at him in the background. 

She captioned: "When @davidbeckham is in charge of Beckham's firework night!!"

David Beckham also shared his own video to his Instagram and wrote: "Happy fireworks night from us [email protected] @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria Beckham shot to fame in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice.She shares four children with David Beckham.

