Meghan Markle's interference in US politics is ‘outrageous', says royal aide

Meghan Markle's interference in US politics is ‘outrageous'

Meghan Markle's courtiers have accused her of abusing her royal status by interfering in US politics, calling her recent actions 'outrageous.'

According to the Palace advisers, the 'Duchess of the Sussex' condemned Meghan Markle for using her royal title to meddle in US politics and considered it inappropriate.

The Duchess of Sussex dominated her title “out of context” by lobbying for paid parental leave. This criticism came forth after the two Republican senators who were shocked when the Duchess called them on this matter.

One of the senators Susan Collins, 68 told Politico as she got a call from the Duchess on her private line.

She added, "I was happy to talk with her, but I’m more interested in what people from Maine are telling me about paid leave.”

One of the palace advisors told the Telegraph Meghan should stay away from these conversations. "Otherwise you’re using the title out of context and people will question your motive. The royal family has no say in American politics."

Meghan's action came after she wrote an open letter to Congress seeking paid leave for all new parents in the United States, adding "no family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child.”

