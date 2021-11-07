Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus give fans major style envy in stunning outfits at LACMA gala 2021

Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Dakota Johnson among others graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala hosted by Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow.



Super model Hailey Bieber, who attended the star-studded event without her hubby Justin Bieber, stole the lime light as she graced the red carpet in a gorgeous white gown, looking out of this world with all her style.



Billie Eilish appeared with her famous style at the event, wearing a Gucci ensemble that included a fishnet catsuit.

Miley Cyrus also showed off her grace in a floral suit at the event, while Dakota Johnson made heads turn with her a glitzy plunging crop top with silk trousers.

Hiley Bieber, Billie Eilish and other notable figures in the fashion, music, film, art and entertainment industries attended The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala which is an annual event.