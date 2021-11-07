Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Camilla couldnt stop talking about Joe Bidens loud fart

Duchess Camilla reportedly was in a very uncomfortable situation that involved US President Joe Biden.

It was the Duchess of Cornwall’s meeting with Biden at the White House in 2015, back when he was under then President Barack Obama serving as vice president.

As the two chatted away, their conversation was interrupted by a strange sound which reportedly was Biden letting off some gas.

The moment reportedly made the duchess very uncomfortable amid their conversation on global climate change.

A source has told The Mail that the sound was hard to miss. 

"It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," the source said.

"Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it."

