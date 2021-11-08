 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘thrown under the bus’ multiple times as monarchy’s shield

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Experts recently unearthed multiple instances where Prince Harry’s was thrown under the bus for the sake of the monarchy’s safety.

Royal commentator Gertrude Galy made this claim while speaking to the Daily Star.

During the course of her interview, she highlighted the predefined roles royals abide by and was quoted saying, "As the former spare, now pushed further down, Prince Harry was often thrown under the bus for the sake of the monarchy. And he wasn't willing to do that to his wife and son. So he left.”

“For Prince William, the monarchy comes first and must be protected. That was something that had been instilled in him since he was first taught about his future role.”

“And putting the monarchy before oneself is something all Royals are taught at a young age, although some royals do a better job at this than others.”

The commentator also went on to note that currently, both brothers are standing head-to-head with different life philosophies.

“Harry is angry, he and his family were not protected more, and that he wasn't treated the same as William. And William is angry that Harry has hurt the Monarchy.”

In Ms Daly’s opinion, "I think the Sussexes were right to escape the toxicity of royal life if they couldn't handle it. But I’m not sure I agree with how they did it and all of their decisions since then.”

"There needs to be a healthy balance between protecting oneself and one's family, and protecting the monarchy. The Monarchy needs to learn that their extended family is not expendable and should not have to always put the Monarchy before themselves."

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot

Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in navy coat and long boots during a shoot
Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident

Travis Scott ‘working to assist’ victims’ families of Astroworld incident
Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Feroze Khan meets Ertugrul actor in Turkey

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’

Dwayne Johnson showers fans with epic Monday motivation: ‘I love it’
Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month

Harry Potter: ‘Friends-style reunion’ likely this month
Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle

Jay-Z defends his friend Dave Chappelle
Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine

Ed Sheeran delivers killer SNL performance after covid-19 quarantine
Watch: BTS’ Jimin scares J-Hope into cursing on ‘The Scoop 2’

Watch: BTS’ Jimin scares J-Hope into cursing on ‘The Scoop 2’
BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’

BTS’ Jungkook, RM, Suga tease upcoming new album in ‘The Scoop 2’
Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts

Travis Scott previously convicted for encouraging fans to jump security barriers during his concerts
Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old

Youngest victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld identified to be 14-year-old
Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Camilla couldn't 'stop talking' about Joe Biden's 'loud' fart

Latest

view all