 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West's new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Kanye Wests new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has once again dragged headlines for his new rumoured  romance with a 22-year-old stunning model Vinetria, who is a self-confessed Kim Kardashian's fan.

The 44-year-old rapper has reportedly enjoyed a strings of dates with Instagram model Vinetria - who has been revealed as a bikini-loving Kardashian fan.

Vinetria and Kanye, who is now Ye, made their first public appearance this weekend at Donda Academy's basketball game. 

The rumoured duo's romantic outing comes just days after Ye claimed that Kim Kardashian was 'still my wife' and expressed hope of reunion.

The emerging model, who boasts a strong social media following and a portfolio of steamy snaps, was reportedly also in Miami with him when he filmed that interview Kim has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye's new ladylove Vinetria, who is a big fan of famous Kardashian's family, is more active on social media, sharing daily musings with her followers, including a gushing comment congratulating Kourtney on her engagement to Travis Barker last month.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage, reportedly wants her ex to 'move on'. She is reportedly 'happy' that the father of her children has found a new match for himself.

More From Entertainment:

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo

It's 'Yesterday Once More' as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo
Camila Cabello debuts new neck tattoo

Camila Cabello debuts new neck tattoo
Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits

Sarah Jessica Parker still keeps all Sex and the City character outfits
Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Harry Potter creators hint at 'filmed cast reunion’ for 20th anniversary

Kardashians sense another Kanye West meltdown over Kim-Pete romance

Kardashians sense another Kanye West meltdown over Kim-Pete romance

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' first official poster out

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' first official poster out
Prince Harry urged to exit Netflix deal after 'disrespectful' Diana portrayal

Prince Harry urged to exit Netflix deal after 'disrespectful' Diana portrayal
Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws

Katie Price enjoys weekend with future in-laws
Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

Ed Sheeran tops Billboard 200 fourth time with his new album ‘=’

Ed Sheeran tops Billboard 200 fourth time with his new album ‘=’
Princess Diana never wanted to quit marriage with Prince Charles, says royal expert

Princess Diana never wanted to quit marriage with Prince Charles, says royal expert
UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

Latest

view all