Kanye West's new girlfriend Vinetria is a big fan of his ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has once again dragged headlines for his new rumoured romance with a 22-year-old stunning model Vinetria, who is a self-confessed Kim Kardashian's fan.

The 44-year-old rapper has reportedly enjoyed a strings of dates with Instagram model Vinetria - who has been revealed as a bikini-loving Kardashian fan.

Vinetria and Kanye, who is now Ye, made their first public appearance this weekend at Donda Academy's basketball game.

The rumoured duo's romantic outing comes just days after Ye claimed that Kim Kardashian was 'still my wife' and expressed hope of reunion.

The emerging model, who boasts a strong social media following and a portfolio of steamy snaps, was reportedly also in Miami with him when he filmed that interview Kim has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson.



Kanye's new ladylove Vinetria, who is a big fan of famous Kardashian's family, is more active on social media, sharing daily musings with her followers, including a gushing comment congratulating Kourtney on her engagement to Travis Barker last month.

Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage, reportedly wants her ex to 'move on'. She is reportedly 'happy' that the father of her children has found a new match for himself.