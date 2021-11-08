 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
Alec Baldwin wants police to monitor weapons during filming to avoid untoward incident

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Alec Baldwin, who fired prop gun on movie set that killed cinematographer, has called for police officers to be present on film and television sets to monitor gun usage during filming.

The 63-year-old fired a fatal shot from what he believed was a safe “cold gun” on 21 October, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin shared a tweet on his now locked Twitter account calling for police officers to be hired for any set that requires a prop gun.

He penned: “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safely.”

