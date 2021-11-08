 
Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina appears on Ellen DeGeneres Show with mom

Salma Hayek brought her sweet daughter Valentina to Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday with her and shared interesting things about the 14-year-old.

The 55-year-old actress graced  Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her tough daughter, who sat in the audience wearing a mask. 

At one point in the talk show segment, host DeGeneres asked Hayek about having Valentina as her plus-one at the Eternals premiere in Los Angeles last month.

She recalled that she brought her daughter with her to the Puss in Boots premiere 10 years ago back in October 2011 too "when she was little."

From the audience, Valentina said about attending the Marvel event, "It was fun. It was a good movie."

"Was it better than Puss in Boots?" DeGeneres jokingly asked, to which Valentina said with a laugh, "I think, but I don't remember."

"I gotta tell you, she's very tough. I was terrified to take her," Hayek said of her daughter. "She's seen movies where she goes, 'My God, that was awful. Mom, what were you thinking?' So I was so scared. As you heard, she liked this one, so."

