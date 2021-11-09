Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’

Kanye West’s girlfriend Vinetria does not seem to have a good image of Kylie Jenner'’s bae Travis Scott.



Vinetria made this claim in an unearthed Instagram Q&A session that happened back in 2020.

At the time a fan asked Vinetria to name some of the “worst artists out now”.

She responded, at the time, by saying, “Um idk. Travis Scott is annoying.”

This photo is even visible in Vinetria’s Instagram highlights till this day and is visible to view despite her newfound romance with Kanye West going public.

This news comes shortly after Travis’ Astroworld concert overtook social media, for all the wrong reasons.

Not only that, Kanye and Travis are basically family, in light of the fact that he is the father of Kylie Jenner’s first and second-born child.