Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’

Singer and songwriter Adele has officially released her brand new holiday song titled Hold On, as part of her official 30 album release wave.

The commercial features a young girl who’s walking through the subway station, within a chaotic city.

Later into the ad she goes on to enjoy her daily life, meeting friends and such before stumbling into a nightclub.

Check it out below:

Shortly thereafter, a voiceover began where Adele could be heard saying, "In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well-being caused by the pandemic."

One of Adele’s new single’s also played in the background of the video and included the lyrics, "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole. Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive."



