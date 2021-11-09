 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’

By
HAHiba Anjum

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’
Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’

Singer and songwriter Adele has officially released her brand new holiday song titled Hold On, as part of her official 30 album release wave.

The commercial features a young girl who’s walking through the subway station, within a chaotic city.

Later into the ad she goes on to enjoy her daily life, meeting friends and such before stumbling into a nightclub.

Check it out below:

Shortly thereafter, a voiceover began where Adele could be heard saying, "In other news, cases of anxiety in young adults are rising as experts warn of the effects on well-being caused by the pandemic."

One of Adele’s new single’s also played in the background of the video and included the lyrics, "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regret / Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open up and swallow me whole. Let time be patient / Let pain be gracious / Just hold on, just hold on / I will survive."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘crossing centuries of protocol’

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘crossing centuries of protocol’
Fans petition to have Travis Scott’s Coachella performance cancelled: report

Fans petition to have Travis Scott’s Coachella performance cancelled: report
Prince Charles felt infuriated with Princess Diana's mother’s ‘tactlessness’

Prince Charles felt infuriated with Princess Diana's mother’s ‘tactlessness’
Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’

Kanye West bae Vinetria finds Travis Scott really ‘annoying’
Meghan Markle backs Queen Elizabeth into a corner: report

Meghan Markle backs Queen Elizabeth into a corner: report
Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'

Lady Gaga drops plans to release new ‘Power of Kindness’: 'We're going to get kind'
Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’

Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’
Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son

Ryan Reynolds sheds light on the ‘quiet terror’ of raising a son
Prince Harry called to axe £112m Netflix deal after Jemima Khan’s public claim

Prince Harry called to axe £112m Netflix deal after Jemima Khan’s public claim
Meghan Markle’s brother apologizes for demanding Prince Harry call off the wedding

Meghan Markle’s brother apologizes for demanding Prince Harry call off the wedding
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video with Leonardo DiCaprio sets internet on fire

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's video with Leonardo DiCaprio sets internet on fire
Wendy Williams fans awarded rare health update: source

Wendy Williams fans awarded rare health update: source

Latest

view all