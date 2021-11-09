Kirsten Dunst reflects on her battle with depression

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst is looking back at her battle with depression in her twenties.

The actor spoke to The Sunday Times about how her twenties were a dark period, in spite of her successful acting career.

"I feel like most people around 27, the [expletive] hits the fan. Whatever is working in your brain, you can't live like that anymore mentally. I feel like I was angry,” she shared.

"It's hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too. All I'll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something,” she said.

"I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it," she went on to say.

She further elaborated on her mental health struggle, she said: “You become a different person; you grow up.”

Dunst, who shares two sons with actor Jessie Plemons, further said: "I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son. I think as a performer, you put yourself out there more [after having a child]. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose," Dunst revealed. "It doesn't really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing."