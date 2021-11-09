Jeff Bezos' girlfriend can't take her eyes off Leornado DiCaprio in viral video: Watch

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend can't take her eyes off Leornado DiCaprio in this viral video: Watch

Leornado DiCaprio is famous for turning heads whenever he walks into a room. This time around, he seems to have left Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend starstruck.

In a video trending on Twitter, Lauren Sanchez cannot seem to take her eyes off the actor, who briefly engages in a conversation with her beau Bezos.

The viral clip comes after the trio attended LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The video has reached more than 16 million views in a span of days.



Amid the amusing encounter, netizens cannot stop passing satirical comments on the situation.

“All that money and still powerless to keep your girl from thirsting over Leo,” wrote one Twitter user. “Leo seen this looking up at him and bolted, can't blame the guy really,” wrote another. Another added, “Your amazon prime membership has been cancelled.”