Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend can't take her eyes off Leornado DiCaprio in viral video: Watch

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend can't take her eyes off Leornado DiCaprio in this viral video: Watch

Leornado DiCaprio is famous for turning heads whenever he walks into a room. This time around, he seems to have left Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend starstruck.

In a video trending on Twitter, Lauren Sanchez cannot seem to take her eyes off the actor, who briefly engages in a conversation with her beau Bezos.

The viral clip comes after the trio attended LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The video has reached more than 16 million views in a span of days.

Amid the amusing encounter, netizens cannot stop passing satirical comments on the situation.

“All that money and still powerless to keep your girl from thirsting over Leo,” wrote one Twitter user. “Leo seen this looking up at him and bolted, can't blame the guy really,” wrote another. Another added, “Your amazon prime membership has been cancelled.”

Kanye West ready to end 12-year-old feud with Drake

Kim Kardashian speaks out in support of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

Kirsten Dunst reflects on her battle with depression

Princess Charlene back in Monaco after surgery in S. Africa

Production of Disney's upcoming 'Star Wars' movie delayed

Alec Baldwin says police should be stationed on film productions where guns are used

Adele previews new anthem of anxiety ‘Hold On’

Lady Louise Windsor becoming HRH Princess on 18th birthday?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry getting ‘beat at their own game’: report

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis inherit ‘loving’ habit from Princess Diana

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘crossing centuries of protocol’

Fans petition to have Travis Scott’s Coachella performance cancelled: report

