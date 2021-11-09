 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Web Desk

'The Crown' re-creates Princess Diana's 'revenge-dress' look with uncanny similarities

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Diana originally wore the dress Prince Charles admitted of his unfaithful marriage with the princess
The Crown season 5 is all-set to unveil bombshell events that eventually led to the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Amongst many historic moments from the 1990s that are expected to feature in the upcoming season of the show, the one with Princess Diana's 'revenge-dress' is making rounds on the internet. 

Photos of Elizabeth Debicki, who will be essaying the role of the Princess of Wales this season, are going viral from the sets of the show. In the shots, Debicki emerges from a car in a black off-the shoulder dress with a low-cut neckline. She is seen pairing her look with a sheer pair of black stockings,a black clutch, and multi-string pearl choker adored with a large cut stone.

Diana's dress was dubbed the 'revenge-dress' after husband Charles opened up about being unfaithful to the Princess on national television in documentary “Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role.”

