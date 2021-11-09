 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

Leonardo DiCaprio would reportedly play American cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM film.

Jim Jones was behind the Jonestown mass suicide November 18, 1978 that claimed more than 900 lives.

DiCaprio all set to star in Netflix’s "Don’t Look Up" which also features Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande among others

The Oscar winning actor would star in celebrated director Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor for his 2016 survival film "The Revenant" has been nominated seven times for academy awards.

The actor who is followed by more than 50 million on Instagram recently in Glasgow, UK, to attend COP26, a UN climate summit.

During his trip, the actor met UN Secretary General and former US Secretary of State John Kerry.

More From Entertainment:

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere
Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'
UK publisher appeals against Meghan Markle privacy ruling

UK publisher appeals against Meghan Markle privacy ruling
Scott Disick, Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick, Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' for Kourtney Kardashian
'You' co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold spark romance rumours

'You' co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold spark romance rumours

Zayn Malik's mother wants singer to come home after Gigi Hadid breakup

Zayn Malik's mother wants singer to come home after Gigi Hadid breakup
'The Crown' re-creates Princess Diana's 'revenge-dress' look with uncanny similarities

'The Crown' re-creates Princess Diana's 'revenge-dress' look with uncanny similarities
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend can't take her eyes off Leornado DiCaprio in viral video: Watch

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend can't take her eyes off Leornado DiCaprio in viral video: Watch
Kendall Jenner ‘truly broken’ over loss of eight lives in Astroworld tragedy

Kendall Jenner ‘truly broken’ over loss of eight lives in Astroworld tragedy

Kanye West ready to end 12-year-old feud with Drake

Kanye West ready to end 12-year-old feud with Drake
Kim Kardashian speaks out in support of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

Kim Kardashian speaks out in support of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all