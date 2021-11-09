Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

Leonardo DiCaprio would reportedly play American cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming MGM film.

Jim Jones was behind the Jonestown mass suicide November 18, 1978 that claimed more than 900 lives.

DiCaprio all set to star in Netflix’s "Don’t Look Up" which also features Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande among others

The Oscar winning actor would star in celebrated director Martin Scorsese’s "Killers of the Flower Moon".

Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor for his 2016 survival film "The Revenant" has been nominated seven times for academy awards.

The actor who is followed by more than 50 million on Instagram recently in Glasgow, UK, to attend COP26, a UN climate summit.

During his trip, the actor met UN Secretary General and former US Secretary of State John Kerry.