Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ to feature ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ crossover?

Jee Le Zara will hit the floors in 2022 and is expected to release in 2023.

Rumour has it that Farhan Akhtar’s next road trip flick Jee Le Zara is set to feature a special cameo from the boys of his 2011 hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Earlier this year, Farhan announced that Jee Le Zara, starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, will go on floors in 2022. No other details about the film were made public.

Now, reports have come in that the lead stars of ZNMD, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan himself, will also be a part of the upcoming film!

According to India Today, “ZNMD lead actors will be making a cameo or there will be a crossover between ZNMD and JLZ. Farhan is trying to make the idea of merging the characters from ZNMD into JLZ for a surprise cameo.”

The film, written by Farhan, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, is expected to release in 2023.