Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Reese Witherspoon recently reacted to being mistaken as her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Elizabeth, saying “it makes me feel young”.

During her cover story chat with InStyle Magazine, the mother of three, got candid about the little joy of parenthood.

The Wild actor revealed that she usually gets mistaken for her daughter. “Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her,” she said.

“She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” the magazine quoted.

Talking about her daughter, Witherspoon said, “Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world.”

“She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path," the 45-year-old actor said.

The veteran also expressed, “My first, most important priority is my kids. If I told you how much space in my brain, they take up every day... I don't even think they know," she added.

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

UK publisher appeals against Meghan Markle privacy ruling

Scott Disick, Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' for Kourtney Kardashian

'You' co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold spark romance rumours

Zayn Malik's mother wants singer to come home after Gigi Hadid breakup

Britney Spears awaits her final conservatorship hearing, apologises for outburst on gram

