Reese Witherspoon reacts to being mistaken as daughter Ava Elizabeth

Reese Witherspoon recently reacted to being mistaken as her 22-year-old daughter, Ava Elizabeth, saying “it makes me feel young”.

During her cover story chat with InStyle Magazine, the mother of three, got candid about the little joy of parenthood.

The Wild actor revealed that she usually gets mistaken for her daughter. “Well, I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young. I'm so proud of her,” she said.

“She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother,” the magazine quoted.

Talking about her daughter, Witherspoon said, “Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world.”

“She's studying and learning and trying to find herself. It's a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path," the 45-year-old actor said.

The veteran also expressed, “My first, most important priority is my kids. If I told you how much space in my brain, they take up every day... I don't even think they know," she added.