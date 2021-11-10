Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement

US reality TV star Scott Disick has found a new ladylove nearly a month after his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.



Scott, 38 was spotted with British model Brooklyn Beckham's former sweetheart Hana Cross.

He was photographed with model Hana, 23 in Malibu, California on Monday night.

According to media reports, Scott and Hana enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant.

The father of three was spotted with Hana for the first time since his split with Amelia Hamlin recently.

This is also the first time, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been linked to a lady nearly a month after Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to US musician Travis Barker on October 17.

Meanwhile, Hana and Brooklyn split in 2019 after dating for a year.

Brooklyn is now engaged to actress Nicola Peltz.