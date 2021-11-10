 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement
Scott Disick finds a new sweetheart after Kourtney’s engagement

US reality TV star Scott Disick has found a new ladylove nearly a month after his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.

Scott, 38 was spotted with British model Brooklyn Beckham's former sweetheart Hana Cross.

He was photographed with model Hana, 23 in Malibu, California on Monday night.

According to media reports, Scott and Hana enjoyed a dinner date at Nobu restaurant.

The father of three was spotted with Hana for the first time since his split with Amelia Hamlin recently.

This is also the first time, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been linked to a lady nearly a month after Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to US musician Travis Barker on October 17.

Meanwhile, Hana and Brooklyn split in 2019 after dating for a year.

Brooklyn is now engaged to actress Nicola Peltz.

More From Entertainment:

Here's why Angelina Jolie has not watched 'majority' of her own films

Here's why Angelina Jolie has not watched 'majority' of her own films
Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Shailene Woodley slams those bashing Aaron Rodgers over COVID-19 diagnosis

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen

Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Malala Yousafzai on her wedding

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Malala Yousafzai on her wedding
Scott Disick cordial' with Travis Barker despite Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Scott Disick cordial' with Travis Barker despite Kourtney Kardashian engagement

'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show

'Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit TV show
Film director Peter Jackson announces sale of special effects firm in $1.6 bn ‘metaverse’ deal

Film director Peter Jackson announces sale of special effects firm in $1.6 bn ‘metaverse’ deal
Queen Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets soar to $8 million

Queen Marie Antoinette diamond bracelets soar to $8 million
Prince Harry slams British press over use of 'misogynistic' term 'Megxit'

Prince Harry slams British press over use of 'misogynistic' term 'Megxit'

'Squid Game' returning for a second season, confirms director Hwang Dong-hyuk

'Squid Game' returning for a second season, confirms director Hwang Dong-hyuk
'Belfast' dubbed a hot favorite to become the first Oscar best picture winner

'Belfast' dubbed a hot favorite to become the first Oscar best picture winner
Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

Bella Hadid reveals her agony with tearful selfies

Latest

view all