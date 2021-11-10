Lady Gaga rocks House of Gucci premiere with Adam Driver

The House of Gucci cast walked the red carpet in style.

Lady Gaga once again dazzled her fans in a purple gown, flanked by co-stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek.

The Shallow singer and Star Wars actor appeared to be having a good time as he held Gaga by the waist and posed for the cameras.

Salma Hayek, dressed in a golden gown, was also seen in the photo embracing Lady Gaga as the two made the most of the occasion.

Jared, on the other hand, donned a bright blue suit and flaunted a clutch bag.

Meanwhile, Madalina Ghenea also looked stunning in an all-black look, while Jeremy Irons, was charming.

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is based on Sara Gay Forden's book of the same name.