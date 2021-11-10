Thomas Markle apologizes to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, court hears

Thomas Markle's texts reveal a different story.

Thomas Markle apologized to Meghan and Harry for not attending their wedding, the court heard- but her friends told People magazine otherwise.

He claimed he was looking forward to walking her daughter down the aisle, but he was unable to do so due to doctors' orders.

The text exchanges were brought out in court yesterday as the Mail on Sunday argued that Mr. Markle had the right to amend a People magazine article. However, the text exchanges revealed a different story than Meghan's pals had told.

It could be seen in the text messages Mr.Markle pledged that even though he had suffered a heart attack, 'if you really need me I will come.'

The duchess – in her handwritten letter – and People magazine had made 'allegations of [Mr. Markle] viciously cold-shouldering her in the run-up to the wedding, which Andrew claimed were 'demonstrably incorrect or misleading in light of the text messages.'