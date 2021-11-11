Mariah Carey announces Christmas inspired ‘Mariah Menu’

Mariah Carey announces a limited edition Christmas collaboration with leading fast-food chain McDonald's.

The collaboration is in part with McDonald's and will feature 12 free gift options, for the 12 days leading up to Christmas and will start from December 13.

The entire event will include Mariah’s favourite items, like the classic cheeseburger, the Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and the signature apple pie.

"All I want for Christmas is all of you to try the Mariah Menu at McDonald's," the singer announced in a YouTube video.

She also went on to say, "Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves!"

"We've made a list of the food both you and I love and checked it twice, so save the date — Dec. 13 — I'll see you at McDonald's next month!"

